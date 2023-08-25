Zimbabwe: Early results trickle in for tense election

Early parliamentary results showed a narrow lead for the ruling ZANU-PF party. But observers said voting delays and other issues meant the election did not live up to democratic standards.

Voters in Zimbabwe braced for a close election on Friday after the first results tricked in showing the ruling ZANU-PF with a narrow lead over the opposition in the parliamentary vote.

Results announced so far by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission showed ZANU-PF winning 43 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 210 single-member seats.

The main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), was reported winning in 37 constituencies.

Results for the presidential race are not expected for several more days.

Election observers have pointed to delays at polling stations and a ban on political rallies as evidence that the vote did not meet democratic standards.

Ruling party and opposition both claim success

The election is being watched closely across the region as a test of support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ZANU-PF party.

Mnangagwa deposed late ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017, but the party's 43-year grip on power has been marred by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.



Zimbabwe's state-run Herald newspaper claimed that ZANU-PF took an "early poll lead" on Friday, while opposition leader Nelson Chamisa also claimed a "decisive win" on social media.

The electoral authority has asked people to be patient and wait for official results.

Election 'fell short' of democratic standards

Observers from the Southern Africa Development Community said voting delays, the banning of rallies and biased state media coverage meant that the election fell short of democratic standards.

"Some aspects of the harmonized election fell short of the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe, the electoral act and the SADC principals and guidelines governing democratic elections," said head of the delegation Nevers Mumba.

However, the observers said the situation on the ground was nevertheless "peaceful and calm" in the lead-up to the vote.

On Wednesday night, police arrested 41 election observers working for local pro-democracy NGOs and confiscated their computers and mobile phones. Police accused them of "unlawfully" tabulating results from polling stations.

On Friday, police brought them to Harare in the back of an open truck to appear before a magistrate.

Police brought 41 detained election observers before a magistrate in Harare on Friday Image: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

The elections were also monitored by observers from the African Union, the Commonwealth, and the European Union.

"At this stage it's all pointing towards a disputed election," said Kealeboga Maphunye, an African studies professor at the University of South Africa in an online debate organised Friday by the South Africa-based Southern African Liaison Office.

