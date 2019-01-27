 Your favorite Euromaxx moment! | Euromaxx | DW | 28.01.2019

Euromaxx

Your favorite Euromaxx moment!

We wanted to know your favorite Euromaxx moment. Find out here whether you have won our exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Schönstes Erlebnis mit Euromaxx

A lot of you shared your favorite Euromaxx moment with us this week. A big thank you to everyone who sent us their highlight!
We raffled out an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch among all entries. The winner is Jose Esteban Maciel from Argentinia and he wrote: "I loved The Euromaxx trip to Roskilde in Denmark, because it is the home town of my wife's family. I was thrilled to be able to get to know her homeland with her in this way." 

Congratulations!

