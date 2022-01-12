Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World in Progress

World in Progress is a 30-minute radio show that connects the dots in a globalized era.

Through in-depth interviews and features, our team explores the far-reaching and interconnected consequences of a globalized world. From human rights to freedom of speech to the myriad interpretations of sustainable development, World in Progress shines a light on uncomfortable and often underreported issues that the global community cannot afford to ignore.