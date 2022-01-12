Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
World in Progress is a 30-minute radio show that connects the dots in a globalized era.
Through in-depth interviews and features, our team explores the far-reaching and interconnected consequences of a globalized world. From human rights to freedom of speech to the myriad interpretations of sustainable development, World in Progress shines a light on uncomfortable and often underreported issues that the global community cannot afford to ignore.