 Women’s Voices: Against War, Violence, and Oppression | Arts.21 - The Culture Magazine | DW | 03.03.2022

Arts.21

Women’s Voices: Against War, Violence, and Oppression

They revolt and fight with creative means against injustice, oppression, and violence. Artists and activists from four continents talk about their experiences. In Iran, in Uganda - and from the war zone in Ukraine.

Uganda Kampala | Verhaftung Stella Nyanzi

Yevgeniya Belorusets - Fotografin in der ZDF Talkshow maybrit illner 2014

Report from the Front - Everyday Life at War

How do women artists experience the war in Ukraine and look to the future? Perspectives from Moscow and Kyiv. Yevgenia Belorusets reports from the warfront. She has already artistically represented Maidan square and the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

 

Uganda Kampala | Stella Nyanzi

Radical Rudeness – For Women’s Rights in Uganda

Stella Nyanzi sacrificed everything: her life and her freedom to fight for women’s rights in her home country of Uganda. Twice she was sent behind bars because of her radical behavior. As of February 2022 the activist lives in exile in Munich.

 

Musical Statements – Against the Performance Ban in Iran

After the Islamic revolution in 1979, outside music was banned. Since then, women like pop-diva Googoosh aren’t allowed to perform. What is it like to look at her home country from afar? What perspectives do young Iranian female artists have?

 

Portrait der Autorin Leïla Slimani

Telling Stories – For More Diversity

They are young, they are smart - and they are a breath of fresh air for literature. A new generation of authors is done with clichés. They talk of migration, colonialism and changing the way we look at history.

 

 

