The medical world is overwhelmingly focused on men when it comes to research, diagnoses, medication and treatment – putting women at a disadvantage. This week’s show is dedicated to women’s health.

Image: Christin Klose/picture alliance/dpa-tmn

Women and heart disease

Heart problems in women are often treated too late or incorrectly. In all too many cases, the symptoms are attributed to psychological causes.

Image: picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck

Genes and breast cancer

Some types of breast cancer that are caused by inherited via gene mutations are particularly dangerous. How can women assess their risk, and does the breast tissue always have to be removed as a precaution?

Image: DW

Sex & the Body – Fertility

The issue of female fertility is often misunderstood. We show you what age has to do with getting pregnant, and how you can find out how fertile you are.

Image: photothek/picture alliance

Incontinence in young women

Pelvic floor training, incontinence tampons, electrical stimulation or surgery: a range of treatment options can help incontinence and a sensitive bladder. The aim is to prevent women from involuntarily leaking urine when sneezing, coughing or under physical strain.

Image: Colourbox

Pad rash: What causes it, and how to avoid it?

Are sanitary napkins giving you rashes? Skin irritation from extended contact with pads is extremely common for women around the world. But it doesn’t have to be.

