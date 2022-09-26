Why Was Ukraine a Hotspot for African Students?

But why was Ukraine such a major drawcard for African students — and where are they all going now?

The Escape Diaries: Collins Xavier

Nigerian student Collins Xavier went to Ukraine with the hope that it would catapult his career. But then the war changed everything. Since escaping Ukraine, Collins is now trying to restart his studies in Berlin and get his future back on track.

The Escape Dairies: Olawale Abdulmajeed

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Nigerian medical student Olawale Abdulmajeed was one of many African students who were forced to flee. The 32-year-old’s escape took him from Dnipro, Ukraine, all the way to Dordrecht in the Netherlands. With the sound of bombs still ringing in his ears, he is now trying to make a fresh start.

Homecoming: Kickstarting careers in Sierra Leone

After seven years in the UK, Edleen Elba decided to make the move back to Freetown, Sierra Leone. She’s now using her newfound skills in recruitment and management to help young people pursue their dream careers, while strengthening her own connection to the continent.

Breaking barriers with South Africa’s Courtnae Paul

Dancer, choreographer, DJ and soon-to-be Olympic athlete: Courtnae Paul is one of South Africa’s biggest talents. As she gears up to represent her country at the 2024 Olympics for breakdancing, Courtnae also has her eyes set on new heights in the music industry.

