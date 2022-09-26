 Why Was Ukraine a Hotspot for African Students? | The 77 Percent | DW | 06.10.2022

Why Was Ukraine a Hotspot for African Students?

Before the war, nearly 80,000 foreign students were enrolled at universities in Ukraine. Almost a quarter of them were from African countries.

But why was Ukraine such a major drawcard for African students — and where are they all going now?

 

The Escape Diaries: Collins Xavier

Nigerian student Collins Xavier went to Ukraine with the hope that it would catapult his career. But then the war changed everything. Since escaping Ukraine, Collins is now trying to restart his studies in Berlin and get his future back on track. 

The Escape Dairies: Olawale Abdulmajeed

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Nigerian medical student Olawale Abdulmajeed was one of many African students who were forced to flee. The 32-year-old’s escape took him from Dnipro, Ukraine, all the way to Dordrecht in the Netherlands. With the sound of bombs still ringing in his ears, he is now trying to make a fresh start.

Homecoming: Kickstarting careers in Sierra Leone

After seven years in the UK, Edleen Elba decided to make the move back to Freetown, Sierra Leone. She’s now using her newfound skills in recruitment and management to help young people pursue their dream careers, while strengthening her own connection to the continent.

Breaking barriers with South Africa’s Courtnae Paul

Dancer, choreographer, DJ and soon-to-be Olympic athlete: Courtnae Paul is one of South Africa’s biggest talents. As she gears up to represent her country at the 2024 Olympics for breakdancing, Courtnae also has her eyes set on new heights in the music industry.

 

 

The Escape Diaries: How the war in Ukraine shattered a Ghanaian student's dream 26.09.2022

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Ghanaian student Dorcas Djabatey decided to wait it out. But as days turned to weeks, it became clear that her dreams of becoming a medical doctor would have to wait.

Street Debate: African Students Overcome Discrimination in Northern Cyprus 18.08.2022

We travel to Northern Cyprus and talks to African students about the challenges they face in their quest for education. And we find out where African students displaced by the war in Ukraine are continuing their degrees.

The Escape Diaries: 'The thirst to be successful led me to Ukraine' 26.09.2022

Nigerian student Collins Okoro came to Ukraine with the hopes that it would catapult his career but now the war has changed that. But could Berlin offer better opportunities? Here is his story.

