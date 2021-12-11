 Why football is hiding an uncomfortable truth | Sports Life | DW | 11.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports Life

Why football is hiding an uncomfortable truth

Open homosexuals in men's football are a rarity. The last well-known player to come out during his career was Justin Fashanu in 1990. Since then, only a handful of players have felt able to say they are gay while still playing. Why? France World Cup winner Olivier Giroud says: "There is a lot of testosterone in the locker room. It's tricky." KO! reporter Sebastian Saam goes in search of answers.

Watch video 12:35

More in the Media Center

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Why it's better to train with your menstrual cycle 11.12.2021

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Ben Patch: Queerness in Men‘s Sport 03.12.2021

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

How Judo brings peace to Yemen 25.11.2021

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life - Who are the best football-strikers? 19.11.2021

More from Sports Life

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United - A good fit? 30.01.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Female Ski Jumping on the Rise 07.01.2022

Schweden Schlittenhunde-Tour in Gasa | Andreas Barth

German takes on world's northernmost sled dog race 31.12.2021

Hamburger Atlantik-Ruderinnen am Ziel

In a rowboat across the Atlantic 24.12.2021

More from Sports Life

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life - Why a Biennial World Cup Could Ruin Football 04.02.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Where Africa's best players come from 21.01.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Why football has to take head injuries seriously 14.01.2022

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Qatar 2022: Why we'll all take part after all 18.12.2021