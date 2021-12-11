Why football is hiding an uncomfortable truth

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Open homosexuals in men's football are a rarity. The last well-known player to come out during his career was Justin Fashanu in 1990. Since then, only a handful of players have felt able to say they are gay while still playing. Why? France World Cup winner Olivier Giroud says: "There is a lot of testosterone in the locker room. It's tricky." KO! reporter Sebastian Saam goes in search of answers.