Sports Life

Why football is hiding an uncomfortable truth

Open homosexuals in men's football are a rarity. The last well-known player to come out during his career was Justin Fashanu in 1990. Since then, only a handful of players have felt able to say they are gay while still playing. Why? France World Cup winner Olivier Giroud says: "There is a lot of testosterone in the locker room. It's tricky." KO! reporter Sebastian Saam goes in search of answers.