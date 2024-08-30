  1. Skip to content
Why don't the Sun and Moon fall to Earth?

Cornelia Borrmann
August 30, 2024

Earth hurtles through space at 30km/second. At that speed it strikes a balance between gravity exerted by the Sun and its own centrifugal force, falling into a stable orbit. This week's viewer question comes from Telmires A. R. in Brazil.

