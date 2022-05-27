Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
This week we answer our viewer's question: Why do people have different skin colors?
The historical lack of racial representation in dermatology textbooks isn't just a problem in countries with majority white populations, but across the globe.
The Black Lives Matter protests have triggered discussions on racism toward Blacks in the Arab and Muslim world. Activists are looking to change attitudes around skin color in their societies.
The US children's television show has released videos featuring two new Muppets to educate children about race.The non-profit Sesame Workshop aims to "provide families with the tools they need to build racial literacy."
The US capital is expecting up to 200,000 people to attend the largest demo yet against police brutality. Meanwhile, George Floyd is being mourned in his North Carolina hometown. Follow DW for the latest.
