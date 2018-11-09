 Which woman do you find inspiring? | Euromaxx | DW | 09.11.2018

Euromaxx

Which woman do you find inspiring?

The Euromaxx series "Pioneering Women" introduces women responsible for outstanding groundbreaking achievements. We'd like to know: which woman is your personal role model?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Frauen als Vorbilder

Mary Quant invented the miniskirt, Melitta Bentz revolutionized coffee-making with her new filter design, and Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to have won the Golden Slam. Three women who boast unprecedented achievements. They are among the female pioneers that Euromaxx is featuring for one entire week.

Now we'd like you to know: is there a particular woman who inspired you?

Write and tell us which woman is your role model, and why.

One woman I find inspiring is …

It might be a historic person, a current celebrity, or one of your friends or family. We can't wait to see who you name. 

As a thank-you, we'll be giving away a Euromaxx wristwatch to one of our lucky contestants. The deadline is 12:00 UTC on Friday, November 16 2018. Our decision is final. Good luck!

Lifestyle  