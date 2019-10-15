 Which specialty restaurant do you prefer to visit? | Lifestyle | DW | 22.10.2019

Lifestyle

Which specialty restaurant do you prefer to visit?

Fish, meat or vegetables? We wanted you to tell us which restaurant you prefer to visit. Find out here whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 42

What do you like to eat when you go out to dinner? Vegetarian and vegan dishes, steak, fish, pizza or something completely different? In our survey, we wanted to know which specialty restaurant you prefer to go to.
Many of you have taken part. Many thanks to all participants! You entered our draw for a watch in the exclusive Euromaxx design among all entries. Cristian Graure has won from Rumania. He prefers to eat at a steak restaurant.

Congratulations!


