 Which specialty restaurant do you like to visit most? | Lifestyle | DW | 11.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Which specialty restaurant do you like to visit most?

Vegetarian and vegan restaurants are becoming more and more popular in Germany. Do they also suit your taste? Or would you rather visit a steak restaurant, a fish restaurant or a pizzeria?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 42

There is a trend away from meat and animal products, and the selection of vegetarian and vegan restaurants is growing in Germany. Two vegetarian restaurants have even been awarded a Michelin star for their innovative vegetable dishes.


We would like to know from you: Which specialty restaurant do you prefer to visit? Your entry will automatically enter our draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design. The closing date for entries is 18 October 2019, 12 noon UTC. As always, our decision is final. Good luck!

Please mark one of the options.

I prefer to visit the following restaurant:

- vegetarian or vegan restaurant
- steak restaurant
- fish restaurant
- pizzeria
- something else:
 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Related content

Euromaxx-Projekt Planet Berlin | Finnland | Weinbar Palsta | PB Finnland 02

Finland: Palsta wine bar and bistro 16.05.2019

In the Finnish wine bar, Palsta, in Neukölln’s Schiller Kiez, natural unfiltered wines and Scandinavian cuisine make a perfect match. Owner Viivi Haussila-Seppo procures vegetables and herbs from a Berlin city garden.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 23

In which ambience do you prefer to eat? 08.06.2018

In our latest series Euromaxx reported on special dinner experiences. We wanted to know in which ambience you would like to eat. You can find out here whether you have won our "Thank You" gift.

Schottland | Urquhart Castle

Off-season fun in the Scottish Highlands 28.03.2019

The wild charm of the Scottish Highlands draws tourists from around the world during the summer months but as DW's Susan Bonney-Cox found out, it also has much to offer in the off-season, too.

Advertisement
Still image from the film 'Fritzi — A Revolutionary Tale' (Weltkino Filmverleih)

'Fritzi: A Revolutionary Tale' premieres in German cinemas

The children's tale 'Fritzi war dabei' (Fritzi was there too) by author Hanna Schott is now in German cinemas. The film uses a child-friendly approach to explain the events that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.  

Schriftsteller Tonio Schachinger (DW/U. Sommer)

Tonio Schachinger: „Nicht wie ihr“

What happens when you’re 28 years old, and you’ve achieved everything? Tonio Schachinger’s debut novel tells the story of a professional soccer player who’s part immature macho, part clever rebel  

DW-Film Brahms Code | Probe (Julia Baier)

Searching for music's genome in 'The Brahms Code'

Probing the music of Johannes Brahms together with star maestro Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, a new DW music documentary turns out to be a challenge and an adventure.  

Italien - Florenz (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Ehlers)

Europe's most beautiful cities: destination Florence

Florence is bursting with artworks and Renaissance buildings, thanks to the Medici! The city in Tuscany is also the cradle of Italian haute couture — and cantuccini.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  