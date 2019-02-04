 Where would Bauhaus fit in your house? | Euromaxx | DW | 05.04.2019

Euromaxx

Where would Bauhaus fit in your house?

For 100 years, the Bauhaus movement has been revolutionizing architecture and design. We want to share some of this movement with you – with a chance to win a Bauhaus lamp and two wooden stools.

Gewinnspiel EMX Bauhaus DIY

The Bauhaus school only existed for a few years, but it revolutionized ideas about the organization of modern life. After a century of form and function, it created a revolutionary way of thinking, building and living. Euromaxx shows how the Bauhaus movement continues to lay the groundwork for artists, architects and urban planners today.

In our DIY series, we re-create some of the most iconic Bauhaus furniture. And you have the chance to win three of these pieces – a lamp and two wooden stools.

All you have to do is show us where in your house or apartment, the lamp and the stools would fit. Just fill out the form below along with a picture. The closing date for entries is May 4th, 2019, 12 a.m. UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!


 

