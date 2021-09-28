 When dogs ride the wave: Surfing on all fours | All media content | DW | 08.08.2022

World

When dogs ride the wave: Surfing on all fours

Dozens of dogs gathered near San Francisco for a wet challenge on four paws at the '2022 World Dog Surfing Championship'

  • Two people raise their hands in a winning posture as a dog wearing diving goggles leaves the water

    A tale of mutts and thoroughbreds

    All dogs are welcome to face the waves and the challenge — water-loving retrievers or roly-poly pug dogs. But there is a sense of fairness at this glorious event, and so the dogs are divided into categories according to size, from small to very large. This is Faith, the 10-year-old rescue Pitbull who won the large dog competition.

  • A golden retriever with a red life jacket seen through a half-drowned lens

    A wild ride

    The rules are simple: Every participant must wear a life jacket and their owner has to give them a little push at the start of the ride. The rest is all up to bold dogs such as this Golden Retriever, Rosie.

  • Aerial view of a crowded beach

    Fun for fans

    Established in 2006 at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, just southwest of San Francisco, the event attracts hundreds of spectators every year.

  • A mid-sized white dog with sunglasses, falling from its board

    Points and tipping points

    Eleven judges observe the dog's performances and points are awarded for ride length, confidence, standing, sitting and laying down techniques, as well as for size and strength of the waves.

  • Man and dog on a surfboard seen through a half drown lens

    Alone and in pairs

    The competition is not only for dogs. Humans get to participate too. Skyler (right) and her handler Homer made first place in the tandem human/dog category. Skyler also won the medium dog competition on her own.

  • A dog with a blue dyed crest lying on a blue surf board

    Just for fun and glory

    This 10-year-old Goldendoodle, Derby, has an enterprising owner: Kentucky Gallahue offers courses for dog owners wanting to teach their four-legged friends how to surf. The two came second in the tandem, but they didn't win any cash, as no prize money is attached to the trophies. According to the organizers, "a portion of the proceeds [...] go to dog surfing and environmental non-profits."


