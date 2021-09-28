When dogs ride the wave: Surfing on all fours

Just for fun and glory

This 10-year-old Goldendoodle, Derby, has an enterprising owner: Kentucky Gallahue offers courses for dog owners wanting to teach their four-legged friends how to surf. The two came second in the tandem, but they didn't win any cash, as no prize money is attached to the trophies. According to the organizers, "a portion of the proceeds [...] go to dog surfing and environmental non-profits."