 When do you like to wear fancy dress? | Lifestyle | DW | 06.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

When do you like to wear fancy dress?

February is the peak of the carnival season when many people across Europe like to don costumes. We asked you to tell us when you like to wear fancy dress. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx watch.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingskostüm

Carnival fans really enjoy dressing up as someone or something else -- for a day at least. We asked you to tell us on which special occasions you like to wear fancy dress. Thanks for all your answers. 
We drew the winner of an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch from all the entries. The watch goes to Olivera Stanković. She writes: "I like wearing fancy dress to the masked spring ball at the school where I work as a teacher, because I like to be with my students in every way I can be, and show them what a great team we can be. This March or April, I will organize the spring party at my small rural school in Donja Trnava, near Niš, Serbia." Congratulations!

 

DW recommends

What games did you like to play in your childhood?

Some children's games are played all over the world and seem familiar to us, which shows that children everywhere enjoy similar games. What was your favorite game when you were a child? (28.02.2020)  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 9 Spiele aus der Kindheit

What games did you like to play in your childhood? 28.02.2020

Some children's games are played all over the world and seem familiar to us, which shows that children everywhere enjoy similar games. What was your favorite game when you were a child?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 42

Which specialty restaurant do you prefer to visit? 22.10.2019

Fish, meat or vegetables? We wanted you to tell us which restaurant you prefer to visit. Find out here whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

Advertisement
Berlin International Film Festival - Dame Helen Mirren (Getty Images/J. Macdougall)

Helen Mirren’s Honorary Bear

The Honorary Golden Bear pays homage to Helen Mirren. The renowned actress is known for her range and remarkable skill at portraying complex characters.  

people on a stage, crouched on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel)

Epidemics in literature

Boccaccio, Defoe and Camus: Over the centuries, many world famous writers have told stories involving deadly infectious diseases.  

Pressebilder Tage Alter Musik in Herne | Hathor Consort (Stefan Schweiger)

A strange birthplace of German literature

This program in Herne's Church of the Cross conveys the feelings and experiences of people who found themselves in a forever war in the 1600s — the Thirty Years' War.   

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony

Whether hiking in the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Lower Saxony is considered a top holiday destination in Germany because of its diversity of landscapes.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  