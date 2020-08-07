 What’s your favorite mythical creature? Let us know! | Lifestyle | DW | 07.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What’s your favorite mythical creature? Let us know!

Tales of mythical creatures have been passed down for centuries. These creatures often possess supernatural powers or have an other-worldly appearance — like the unicorn. What’s your favorite mythical creature?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Fabelwesen

One of the most famous mythical creatures is the unicorn. The earliest description of a single-horned mythical being in the shape of a horse or goat dates back to antiquity — artworks go back even further. The unicorn still grips the human imagination to this day, and it’s come to symbolize many different positive qualities.


Germany’s little-known unicorn capital is Schwäbisch Gmünd. The southern German town has carried the unicorn on its coat of arms since the 13th century, and the presence of this mythical creature can be felt everywhere. The unicorn appears not only on documents and flags, but also on many public buildings.


But, what we want to know is — what’s YOUR favorite mythical creature? We can’t wait to hear your answers. One lucky participant will win a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design.


My favorite mythical creature is the:

Feedback
Feedback
Feedback
Feedback
Feedback
Feedback
Feedback

 

Closing date for entires is 14 August 2020, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!
 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Advertisement
Film still Born on the 4th of July | actors Tom Cruise & Willem Dafoe (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

Trauma and Patriotism

With Vietnam, war entered the living room via our televisions for the first time. The images ranged from real footage to propaganda. Films like "Coming Home" or "Born on the Fourth of July" depict the war's fallen heroes and traumatized veterans.  

Sayragul Sauytbay

Sayragul Sauytbay: How China is destroying Kazakh culture

The former Kazakh camp inmate Sayragul Sauytbay speaks out about the oppression of Muslim minorities in China — and has received death threats for doing so.  

Neil Young speaks to the media, farmers and performing artists during the press conference before the start of the concert at Farm Aid 2017 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh. (Imago/UPI Photo/A. Carpenter)

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign over repeated use of songs

After years complaining over Donald Trump using his songs at political rallies, Neil Young has filed a suit seeking damages. Other musicians to object range from Adele and Rhianna to Mick Jagger and Elton John.  

A man carrying 27 beer glasses

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks

Only hops, barley, yeast, and water can be used to make Germany's favorite beverage, according to the Beer Purity Law. To mark International Beer Day, we'll show what else is part of German beer culture.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  