Lifestyle

What’s your favorite holiday food?

Beef, pork, roast goose - A nice piece of meat or poultry are an essential part of a holiday meal for many people. What’s your favorite festive food?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblings-Festessen

Things are getting Christmassy in Euromaxx. We will go to the western German city of Dortmund to see the biggest Christmas tree in the world being put into place. We will also be there at the opening of the first Christmas markets. The decorations have already gone up in many places. Every week from now until Christmas we will be showing you the culinary classics that are served up in different European countries. They include hearty savory foods, like roast goose or turkey, but they also include sweet highlights like German Lebkuchen or Christmas pudding.


We are looking forward to hearing about your favorite festival meals! Send us a photo of your favorite festive food – including one with you, if you like. 
As a thank-you, we’re raffling off a wristwatch designed exclusively for Euromaxx.

The deadline for entries is 6 December 2019, 12:00 UTC. Our decision is final. We’re looking forward to seeing your photos. Good luck!

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (13.11.2019)  

