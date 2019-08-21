 What′s the most daring thing you′ve ever done? | Lifestyle | DW | 23.08.2019

Lifestyle

What's the most daring thing you've ever done?

Doing something daring always makes great demands, which is what makes us so proud when we have taken on a challenge and mastered it.    

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 35 Herausforderungen

Challenges are part of life, be they smaller, bigger or quite spectacular ones. That's how it is with Euromaxx reporter Max Merrill when he picks up the gauntlet at the Highland Games in the Scottish Airth near Edinburgh. For our series "Quirky Customs," he dons a traditional Scottish kilt to compete against rivals who have taking part in the competition for years.

We want you, our viewers, to tell us about the most daring thing you've ever done. Send us a photo showing your greatest challenge or test of courage. Is it something you've never done before? Like a difficult climb to the summit of a mountain? Were you performing in front of an audience for the first time? Or did you eat an exotic dish?

We are looking forward to seeing your photos. As a thank-you, we are raffling an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch amongst all participants. 
The closing date for entries is 30 August 2019, at 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

 

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

