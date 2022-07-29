What’s a typical German cultural treasure?

Germany’s culture is wide-ranging, but the nation is internationally well-known for certain things – such as bread. With more than 3,000 different varieties available, this is one of the country’s top culinary calling cards. As far as fashion goes, most people will instantly think of Lederhosen. Now we’d like to hear from you: what do you think is a typically German cultural asset?





Write to us! As a thank you for taking part, we’re giving away a sweatshirt and cotton bag from the DW "Uncensored Collection" for global freedom of speech. Each piece in the 100% organic cotton collection doesn’t just look good, it also comes with an important message: freedom of speech. On the label you’ll find tips on how to access banned media worldwide.



I think this is a typically German cultural asset:

The competition deadline is 02.09.2022, 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!