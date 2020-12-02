 What you like most about the fall season! | Lifestyle | DW | 02.12.2020

Lifestyle

What you like most about the fall season!

We wanted to know what you like most about autumn and how you like to enjoy the fall season. Here, you can find out if you’ve won a DW backpack with content in exclusive DW design.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Herbst

In Europe, autumn is a special time of the year, as colourful leaves and shorter days create a unique atmosphere. In the fall season, taking a stroll through a forest to enjoy the last rays of sunlight is especially beautiful. At this time, when summer has finally gone, many people prefer staying at home – lighting candles and curling up on the couch with a cup of tea. We wanted to know what you like about this time of the year, and whether you like spending the fall season differently. Thank you for your many answers, which were interesting for us to read.

Out of all the answers submitted, we have drawn a winner! Congratulations to Clevas T. from Tallinn in Estonia, who has won a DW backpack with content in exclusive DW design! 

