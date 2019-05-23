 What was your best wedding experience? | Euromaxx | DW | 23.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

What was your best wedding experience?

Every country has its own customs and traditions that are considered important for a successful wedding. We’ll show you how different the ceremonies across Europe can be.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion neutral mit Uhr als Gewinn

Whether in a registry office or a church, tying the knot and committing to someone for life is still the happiest moment of many people’s lives. Getting married without a wedding ceremony is unthinkable for lots of people in Europe. And since it might only happen once in a lifetime, couples spend lots of time and effort creating their own individual dream wedding.
We’d love to see your favorite wedding photo – either of your own or one you were invited to.
Let us know whose wedding it was! Maybe the wedding of your best friend or a loved one? Perhaps you were even a bridesmaid or the best man?

We look forward to seeing your pictures. As a thank you, we’re giving away a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design. 

The closing date is 31 May 2019, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Advertisement

Arts.21

Hungary Demonstration for freedom of press (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Balazs)

Hungary – In a Dead End?

Human rights, freedom of press, and independence of the arts in Hungary are all on the line. Szabolcs Hajdu is a headstrong theater and film director who refuses to be corrupted, and forges his own path.  

Books

Judith Kerr (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

Her children's books can be found on bookshelves around the world. In some of them, Judith Kerr told her own childhood tale of fleeing Nazi Germany with her Jewish family. DW presents her story of escape and homecoming.  

Arts.21

Ireland girl with a EU-flag (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Carson)

Ireland – Out of Balance?

The Dublin band Lankum sings the songs of the down-and-outs – in the same folk tradition of their forefathers, but full of contemporary references. Ireland is facing immense challenges - the housing market is strained, and Brexit is looming.  

Arts.21

France Protesting woman wearing a yellow vest in Nantes (Getty Images/AFP/S. Salom-Gomis)

France – A Divided Nation?

Protests are growing about the widening gap between poor and rich, urban and suburban. Where is “la grande nation” heading? Stanislas Nordey’s theater tells stories of France today, from the heart of society.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  