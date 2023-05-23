  1. Skip to content
What needs to be done to decarbonize our transportation?

Anne-Sophie Brändlin
56 minutes ago

The transport sector is heavily dependent on fossil fuels, generating around one-fifth of the world's carbon dioxide emissions. To keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, these emissions need to be cut fast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with marines

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy vows to bolster marine corps

Conflicts16 minutes ago
