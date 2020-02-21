 What is your favourite vegetarian dish? | Lifestyle | DW | 28.02.2020

Lifestyle

What is your favourite vegetarian dish?

We asked you to send us a photo showing your favourite vegetarian dish. You can find out whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design here.

DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Vegetarisches Gericht (Martha Patricia Gomez )

Many of you have sent us photos this week showing your favourite vegetarian dish. Many thanks to all the participants.  All entries entered our draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design among all entries. Martha Patricia Gomez from Colombia is our vegetarian favorite. It’s a "couscous Andino" – the North-African dish, but prepared with ingredients from the Colombian cuisine of the Andes.

Congratulations!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion vegetarisches Lieblingsrezept
