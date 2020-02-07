What is your favourite vegetarian dish?

Vegetarian food has long been more than just bland vegetable dishes, but for many years the gourmet world evolved around meat. Now, more and more top restaurants offer vegetarian dishes and there are also purely vegetarian gourmet restaurants, like the TIAN in Vienna. Here Paul Ivić serves up gourmet vegetarian cuisine. His guests enjoy several courses - all prepared with regional and seasonal ingredients.

We would like you to name your favourite vegetarian dish. Mushroom risotto, a vegetable stew or something completely different? Maybe you like a beetroot carpaccio?



Send us a photo of your favourite vegetarian dish!



We are looking forward to your photos. All entries automatically enter our draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

The closing date for entries is 21 February 2020, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!



