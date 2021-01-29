What is your favorite subject to photograph?

Spectacular nature shots by drone, cameras made out of cheese, and haunted houses in the Alps that double as enchanting photographic subject: In a special edition of Euromaxx, we talk about all things "photography.”



We accompany Swiss photographer Stefan Forster, who travels the world in search of the perfect subject in the perfect light. French photographer Thibaud Poirier photographs modern churches, while Stefan Hefele is more drawn to deserted places. He wanders through the Alps with his camera and takes pictures of ruins and abandoned villages. Spanish photographer Tessa Dóniga’s takes surreal photos and British photographer Brendan Barry converts the most unusual objects into cameras.

