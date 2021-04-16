What is the remotest place that you have ever visited?

The Svalbard archipelago is midway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole. Longyearbyen is the main town on Spitsbergen, the biggest island in the archipelago. Living conditions are harsh. Summer temperatures reach highs of around 6 degrees Celsius, thawing the ground. The rest of the year it’s freezing cold. But the remote polar region draws people from all over the world who come to see its glaciers, fjords, polar bears, whales and northern lights. You can find out more about Longyearbyen and Spitsbergen in our Euromaxx publication "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss".

