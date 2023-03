Cai Nebe

In our season finale, Nozibele tackles Black Tax: what it means, why it’s a taboo topic, and what to look out for. Nozi holds discusses with her husband Skhu Mayaba, allowing listeners an insight into how Black Tax impacts relationships from friends to family to spouses. Nozi and Skhu also discuss the fine line between financial responsibility and generosity, and the tough choices these present!