 What games did you like to play in your childhood? | Lifestyle | DW | 28.02.2020

Lifestyle

What games did you like to play in your childhood?

Some children's games are played all over the world and seem familiar to us, which shows that children everywhere enjoy similar games. What was your favorite game when you were a child?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 9 Spiele aus der Kindheit

Playing is mainly about pleasure and relaxation. It should be fun for the players – just like Chase Tag catch games for adults. What began as child's play has now become a new trend sport: On Chase Day, hunter and hunted try to catch each other over an obstacle course. The sport was invented in Britain in 2011. There are now Chase Tag teams in many countries around the world - and they compete in championships.

Now we would like to know from you: What did you like to play in your childhood? Hide-and-seek, catch or maybe ball games? Or were they rather board games like chess, backgammon or Monopoly? It can also be something completely different. Tell us! We are looking forward to your answers.

My favorite childhood game was...

As a thank you, we will raffle an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch among all participants. The closing date for entries is 06 March 2020, 12 noon UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (13.11.2019)  

