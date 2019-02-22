 What fruit is typical in your region? | Euromaxx | DW | 22.02.2019

Euromaxx

What fruit is typical in your region?

This week, Euromaxx goes to the Menton lemon festival in southern France. What fruit is your home region known for?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Welches Obst ist für Eure Region typisch?

The Fête du Citron on the French Riviera is a unique festival which celebrates lemons and other citrus fruit. Every year, some 240,000 come to the seaside town of Menton to enjoy the zesty parades and the citrus sculpture decorations. 


This week, Euromaxx wants to know what fruit your region is known for. Does it have a festival of its own? To enter our draw to win an exclusive Euromaxx watch, send us a picture of your region’s fruit or the festival and add a short description. 

Closing date is 1st March 2019 12 o’clock UTC. Fingers crossed!


