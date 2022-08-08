Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In response, Tens of thousands of people fled the country while others remained to fight.

Russia launched a full-scale attack from multiple directions on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after several weeks of building up troops on the country's border. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled the country and others took up arms against Russian soldiers, while NATO deployed troops to member states in the region. The EU, US and allied countries introduced a series of sanctions. Since the invasion, prices for fossil fuels have risen dramatically, while the costs for food staples such as wheat are causing millions in the Global South to suffer hunger. Here is an automatic compilation of content on the war in Ukraine and its global fallout.