War in Ukraine

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In response, Tens of thousands of people fled the country while others remained to fight.

Russia launched a full-scale attack from multiple directions on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after several weeks of building up troops on the country's border. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled the country and others took up arms against Russian soldiers, while NATO deployed troops to member states in the region. The EU, US and allied countries introduced a series of sanctions. Since the invasion, prices for fossil fuels have risen dramatically, while the costs for food staples such as wheat are causing millions in the Global South to suffer hunger. Here is an automatic compilation of content on the war in Ukraine and its global fallout.

Is support for Ukrainian refugees waning in Germany?

Is support for Ukrainian refugees waning in Germany? 08.08.2022

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine was met with an outpouring of humanitarian support from volunteers across Germany. How strong is the solidarity with the refugees after almost six months of war?
Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukraine hits bridges in Russian-held Kherson

Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukraine hits bridges in Russian-held Kherson 08.08.2022

Kyiv said it hit the main supply route between Kherson and the south bank of the Dnieper overnight. Meanwhile, calls for access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant grow after recent shelling. Follow DW for the latest.
Germany's SPD decides to keep Gerhard Schröder, despite Putin ties

Germany's SPD decides to keep Gerhard Schröder, despite Putin ties 08.08.2022

Germany's left-leaning SPD party has decided not to expel former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, saying that his close ties with Vladimir Putin and Russia's energy companies did not amount to a violation of the party rules.
DW Business

DW Business 08.08.2022

Turbulent wind sector hits Siemens Energy results - Battery-powered ship makes waves in Norway
In Japan, UN Secretary-General Guterres warns of nuclear arms race

In Japan, UN Secretary-General Guterres warns of nuclear arms race 08.08.2022

The UN's Antonio Guterres implored nuclear powers to stick to their no-first-strike policies, amid the anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He said fighting climate change and poverty would be a better use of funds.
Germany gets solar power boost amid energy crisis

Germany gets solar power boost amid energy crisis 08.08.2022

The war in Ukraine has exposed Germany's overreliance on Russian gas, prompting a search for alternatives. Solar power is one and is already seeing a surge. Is the former solar powerhouse on the cusp of a new solar boom?
Opinion: Putin is still king at world chess organization FIDE

Opinion: Putin is still king at world chess organization FIDE 07.08.2022

The world chess federation FIDE has chosen to continue with Russian Arkady Dvorkovich as the head of the organization. This despite the international sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
Blinken lands in South Africa at start of Africa tour

Blinken lands in South Africa at start of Africa tour 07.08.2022

The visit of the top US diplomat is seen as an attempt to counter Moscow's influence on the African continent. It comes on the heels of an Africa tour by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
International students who fled Ukraine face deadline to leave Germany

International students who fled Ukraine face deadline to leave Germany 07.08.2022

Ukrainian refugees in Germany can easily apply for a two-year residency permit, but the fast-track immigration process for Ukrainian nationals is not available for everyone who fled the war.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for sanctions after Zaporizhzhia worker hurt

Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for sanctions after Zaporizhzhia worker hurt 07.08.2022

A worker has been injured in fresh shelling at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Europe's largest. Meanwhile, an official of the Russian-backed administration in Kherson died after being shot. Follow DW for the latest.
Has Russia's carpet bombing of Ukraine been halted?

Has Russia's carpet bombing of Ukraine been halted? 06.08.2022

The Russian army is still shelling Ukrainian cities, but the rolling barrage along the front line appears to have stopped. Observers say a turning point has been reached — thanks in large part to military aid.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Parts of nuclear plant 'seriously damaged'

Russia-Ukraine updates: Parts of nuclear plant 'seriously damaged' 06.08.2022

Ukraine says Russian shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant poses serious safety risks. Meanwhile, the head of Amnesty International in Ukraine left the watchdog following a controversial report. DW rounds up the latest.
Turkey to pay for some Russian gas in rubles

Turkey to pay for some Russian gas in rubles 06.08.2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also says his country will extend use of Russia's Mir payment system. His announcements came after meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Sochi.
Ukraine updates: Kyiv, Moscow trade blame over nuclear plant shelling

Ukraine updates: Kyiv, Moscow trade blame over nuclear plant shelling 05.08.2022

The two sides accused each other of carrying out three strikes on Europe's largest nuclear site. Meanwhile, more grain ships departed from Ukrainian ports under a Turkey-brokered deal. DW rounds up the latest.

Turkey 'taking great care not to cross' Russia's red lines

Turkey 'taking great care not to cross' Russia's red lines 05.08.2022

The Russian and Turkish presidents have met in Sochi. How does Recep Tayyip Erdogan manage to maintain relations with Moscow while also helping Ukraine in the war against Russia?
Germany: Commissioner urges more aid for Roma in Ukraine

Germany: Commissioner urges more aid for Roma in Ukraine 05.08.2022

The top German official for antiziganism says Romani people face structural discrimination in Ukraine. Roma make up 1-1.5% of the country's population.
