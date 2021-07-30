Multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate specializing in movies, merchandise, theme parks, television, radio, music, publishing and more.

Founded by Walt and Roy O. Disney in 1923, the company first established itself as an animation leader, most recognizable for character Mickey Mouse. Traded on the New York Stock Exchange under DIS, the Walt Disney Company filed turnover of $48.813 billion in 2014, and assets worth $84.1 billion. Modern-day subsidiaries include Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Disney-ABC Television Group, and majority-owned ESPN Inc.