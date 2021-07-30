Visit the new DW website

Walt Disney Company

Multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate specializing in movies, merchandise, theme parks, television, radio, music, publishing and more.

Founded by Walt and Roy O. Disney in 1923, the company first established itself as an animation leader, most recognizable for character Mickey Mouse. Traded on the New York Stock Exchange under DIS, the Walt Disney Company filed turnover of $48.813 billion in 2014, and assets worth $84.1 billion. Modern-day subsidiaries include Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Disney-ABC Television Group, and majority-owned ESPN Inc. This page collates DW's latest content related to Disney.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 30.07.2021

EU GDP returned to growth in second quarter - Disney, Johansson agent trade barbs over lawsuit – More Australians leave the city for country life
This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Black Widow. (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' release 30.07.2021

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney over its streaming release of the film, which she claimed deprived her of potential earnings and breached her contract. Disney say she pocketed $20 million to date.
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on April 27, 2021 shows a worker walking near a display at the site of a still-under-construction replica of the Titanic ship (not pictured) in Daying County in China's southwest Sichuan province. - The ill-fated Titanic which sank over a hundred years ago is being resurrected as the centrepiece of a theme park in southwest China, where tourists can splash out for a night on the true-to-size vessel. - TO GO WITH China-society-tourism-Titanic,FOCUS by Noel Celis and Qian Ye (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) / TO GO WITH China-society-tourism-Titanic,FOCUS by Noel Celis and Qian Ye (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

China is building a replica of the Titanic 17.05.2021

The life-sized copy of the ill-fated vessel is the latest draw in the country's booming theme park industry. It has also caused controversy.

COVID-19 lays siege to the Magic Kingdom 01.04.2021

The Disney dream factory is particularly hard hit by the coronavirus crisis. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs, and as always those who can only survive with several jobs are hit particularly hard.

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 01.04.2021

Pfizer/BioNTech jab safe, effective in adolescents - Japanese 'tankan' survey shows economic optimism - Disney World grapples with coronavirus crisis

DUMBO [US 1941] Date: 1941 (Mary Evans Picture Library) | Nur für redaktionelle Verwendung., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Can Disney make up for racism in past films? 10.03.2021

Due to negative depictions, Disney pulls old classics from kids' profiles on its streaming platform. Its latest film tries to do things differently.

Starttermin: 12. Januar 2017 (1 Std. 44 Min.) Regie: Zhang Yimou Mit: Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal Genre: Abenteuer , Historie , Fantasy Nationalität: USA , China

China introduces new rules of conduct for artists 08.03.2021

Impeccable morals, always in the service of the party: That's what the People's Republic expects of its performing artists. China has issued new guidelines.

Africa-focused kids' platform goes on Amazon Prime 10.12.2020

Disney, Pixar and Sony are the undeniable giants of animation. But now a studio in Ghana is giving them a run for their money.
John Boyega at the World Premiere of Lucasfilm s Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, December 9, 2017. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMartinezx 33492_104JM

Star Wars actor John Boyega quits perfume role over Chinese edit row 15.09.2020

John Boyega, who first appeared as Finn in "The Force Awakens," says he will no longer promote a perfume brand that edited him out of an award-winning commercial without his knowledge.
Die Schauspielerin Liu Yifei (und andere) im Film Mulan. Credit: Courtesy of Disney Enterprises Publicity

Why streaming won't save Hollywood 09.08.2020

Disney's decision to release its $200 million 'Mulan' online might help short-term but digital revenues won't make up for billions lost at the box office.

30.7.2020, Orlabdo, USA, La temporada regular de la NBA se reanudará, con 22 equipos, el 30 de julio en el Walt Disney World Resort, de Orlando. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./ZUMA Wire/DPA/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

The NBA returns to the court with a clear message: Black Lives Matter 30.07.2020

The NBA is resuming play in its Florida bubble after a 141-day break due to the coronavirus outbreak. Basketball's restart isn't just about finishing the season, it's about spreading a societal message.

30.05.2020 OAKLAND, CA- MAY 30: Artist AmendTDK paints a mural of George Floyd in Oakland, California on May 30, 2020 after the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/MediaPunch) |

Amid George Floyd protests, US companies stand up for racial justice 04.06.2020

Since the killing of George Floyd and the eruption of mass protests across the US, companies have begun expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Critics have accused them of jumping on the bandwagon.
The Adventures Of Prince Achmed Lotte Reiniger from Achmed Shadow Film United States / Mono Print |

From pioneer to laggard: Animated film in Germany 31.01.2020

One century ago Germany was at the forefront of animated film technology. But the avant-garde soon gave way to Nazi-sponsored attempts to rival Disney that didn't pan out quite as planned.
This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from Star Wars: Episode IX. (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP) |

Star Wars Episode IX: Is it really over? 18.12.2019

"The Rise of Skywalker" is the final episode in the latest Star Wars trilogy, and perhaps the Star Wars finale. But although the 40-odd year sci-fi marathon will likely continue, could franchise fatigue set in?

[The following text was translated automatically] ILLUSTRATIVE - A telephone and television with the Disney Plus steaming service. The media and entertainment company has launched the video-on-demand service and is therefore competing with Netflix and Apple TV +. Photo: Rob Engelaar / Hollandse Hoogte |

Star Wars spinoff helps Disney play catch-up with Netflix 13.11.2019

The launch of the Disney+ streaming platform includes an eight-part Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The entertainment giant will increasingly face a battle for viewers against gaming and social media sites.
Tom Holland. Undated film still handout from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Pictured: Tom Holland as Peter Parker. See PA Feature FILM Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/CTMG/Chuck Zlotnick. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FILM Reviews. URN:31914100 |

Spider-Man to stay in Marvel cinematic universe 27.09.2019

After a clash involving movie rights to comic book hero Spider-Man, Sony and Walt Disney agreed to keep the vigilante in Marvel's cinematic universe. Spider-Man fought alongside the Avengers in the hit movie franchise.
