Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Videos: In Humboldt’s Footsteps

Geologist, humanist, and a pioneer of ecology — Alexander von Humboldt has inspired scientists for two centuries. Traces of his groundbreaking work can still be found all over the world, especially in South America.

Join us on our journey as we follow in his famous footsteps! We will take you on an exciting adventure climbing volcanoes in Ecuador, meeting indigenous peoples in Peru and exploring the Orinoco river in Colombia.

Etappe #1, Die Vermessung der neuen Welt

Stage #1: Measuring the New World 12.07.2019

Alexander von Humboldt went to South America looking to understanding how "all the forces of nature are intertwined and interconnected". He found the inspiration he needed climbing the volcano Chimborazo. These insights led to his pioneering ideas on ecology and plant geography.
Etappe #2, Ein Visionär der Vulkane

Stage #2: Volcanic Visions in the Andes 12.07.2019

During his years in South America, many of Alexander von Humboldt's most poignant moments happened in the "Avenue of the Volcanoes" in Ecuador. Going against the grain, his measurements there led to new geological insights about the way volcanic events shape the face of the Earth.
Etappe #3, Indigene Völker - Neugier und Respekt

Stage #3: Respect for Indigenous Cultures 12.07.2019

Alexander von Humboldt was fascinated by indigenous cultures. On his South American expedition, he encountered groups whose way of life was untouched by the outside world. Our journey takes us to the Achuar at the border of Peru and Ecuador.

Etappe #4, Ein Strom für das Leben

Stage #4: A Crucial Current for Global Climate 12.07.2019

The Humboldt Current along the Pacific coast of South America is a giant marine ecosystem. The upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich water made famous by Humboldt is a lifeline for fish. It also impacts global weather and is highly sensitive to climate change.

Etappe #5, Artenvielfalt am Orinoco

Stage #5: Biodiversity on the Orinoco 12.07.2019

More than 200 years ago, Alexander von Humboldt explored 2,500 kilometers of the Orinoco river system. The species-rich wilderness thrilled the German naturalist. Today a biologist is struggling to preserve the area's threatened biodiversity.
Etappe #6, Sklaverei - das größte aller Übel

Stage #6: Slavery, the Greatest of All Evils 12.07.2019

On his travels in the Spanish colonies of Latin America, Humboldt witnessed the brutal treatment of indigenous and African laborers. The legacy of slavery still persists, even in the village of Palenque, the first free town in South America.
Etappe #7, Alles ist Wechselwirkung

Stage #7: "Everything is Interaction" 12.07.2019

As a geologist, humanist and pioneer of ecology, Alexander von Humboldt continues to inspire scientists today. On his expedition to South America, he challenged European notions about the New World and honed his vision of the unity of nature. Our last stop.