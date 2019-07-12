Videos: In Humboldt’s Footsteps

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Geologist, humanist, and a pioneer of ecology — Alexander von Humboldt has inspired scientists for two centuries. Traces of his groundbreaking work can still be found all over the world, especially in South America.
Join us on our journey as we follow in his famous footsteps! We will take you on an exciting adventure climbing volcanoes in Ecuador, meeting indigenous peoples in Peru and exploring the Orinoco river in Colombia.
Alexander von Humboldt went to South America looking to understanding how "all the forces of nature are intertwined and interconnected". He found the inspiration he needed climbing the volcano Chimborazo. These insights led to his pioneering ideas on ecology and plant geography.
During his years in South America, many of Alexander von Humboldt's most poignant moments happened in the "Avenue of the Volcanoes" in Ecuador. Going against the grain, his measurements there led to new geological insights about the way volcanic events shape the face of the Earth.
The Humboldt Current along the Pacific coast of South America is a giant marine ecosystem. The upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich water made famous by Humboldt is a lifeline for fish. It also impacts global weather and is highly sensitive to climate change.
As a geologist, humanist and pioneer of ecology, Alexander von Humboldt continues to inspire scientists today. On his expedition to South America, he challenged European notions about the New World and honed his vision of the unity of nature. Our last stop.