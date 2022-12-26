US winter storm death toll continues to rise

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaUS winter storm death toll continues to riseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaMichael Trobridge1 hour ago1 hour agoAt least 50 people have died across the US in what the governor of New York state has called the "blizzard of the century." Snow has buried parts of Buffalo, New York, and emergency crews are struggling to reach trapped residents.https://p.dw.com/p/4LTe9Advertisement