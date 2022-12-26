  1. Skip to content
US winter storm death toll continues to rise

Michael Trobridge
1 hour ago

At least 50 people have died across the US in what the governor of New York state has called the "blizzard of the century." Snow has buried parts of Buffalo, New York, and emergency crews are struggling to reach trapped residents.

