US vetoes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

ConflictsMiddle EastUS vetoes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

The United States has vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. UN chief Antonio Guterres told the council the humanitarian support system in Gaza was at risk of collapsing.