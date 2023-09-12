  1. Skip to content
ConflictsMiddle East

US vetoes UN resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

Staci Bivens
December 9, 2023

The United States has vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. UN chief Antonio Guterres told the council the humanitarian support system in Gaza was at risk of collapsing.

Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis huddle on the bed of a truck.

Civilians flee as combat rages in Gaza's biggest cities

As Israel's fighting in Gaza intensifies, civilians are seeking shelter in desolate camps, unable to meet basic needs.
ConflictsDecember 8, 202302:22 min
Magen Inon, an Israeli teacher in London, speaks to DW at a vigil.

Israelis, Palestinians in London call for end to conflict

An Israeli who lost his parents on October 7 joins Palestinians for a vigil appealing for humanity on all sides.
ConflictsDecember 8, 202302:43 min
Among the sites hit was the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north and the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

Israel steps up bombing of Gaza Strip

ConflictsDecember 3, 202301:50 min
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in glasses and coat and tie, sits in a chair and looks at the camera

'The world still needs UN peacekeepers'

The UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, spoke with DW at recent talks in Ghana.
ConflictsDecember 7, 202303:59 min
Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks to DW

Metsola: Israel-Hamas conflict 'a defining moment'

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, speaks to DW about the conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202309:47 min
