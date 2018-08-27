 US Open: Simona Halep becomes first top seeded woman to exit in first round | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

US Open: Simona Halep becomes first top seeded woman to exit in first round

It took just over an hour for the first shock of this year's US Open, as women's number one Simona Halep crashed out in the first round. In the men's draw, Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to beat Grigor Dimitrov.

Tennis US open Simona Halep (Getty Images/K. Betancur)

Halep (top), from Romania, christened the newly renovated Louis Armstrong Stadium with a shock 6-2, 6-4 loss to unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Monday, as the French Open champion bowed out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive year.

Kanepi's high risk strategy paid off, as her 26 winners to Halep's nine compensated for a number of unforced errors. The Estonian polished off her more illustrious opponent in just 76 minutes in one of the opening matches on day 1. Halep is the first female number one seed to fall at the first hurdle in the professional era.

"I have always loved being in New York," said the 33-year-old Kanepi, twice a quarter finalist at the tournament but never ranked as high as world number 15.

"I like the atmosphere. I like being here. I love the courts and the climate, and I think that the courts suit my game really well."

Despite the loss, Halep can take small consolation from the fact she has amassed enough ranking points to remain at number one after the tournament.

Stan the man once again

Former champion Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to defeat number eight seed Grigor Dimitrov for the second successive Grand Slam.

Wawrinka, the 2016 winner who missed last year's tournament as he underwent two knee surgeries, swept to a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium to repeat his opening round triumph over the Bulgarian at Wimbledon.

"The last time I played on this great court, I won the title so it was great to be able to come back and play again," said the 33-year-old Swiss. "The level was really high, there were lots of emotions out there.

mp (Reuters/AFP)

DW recommends

French Open: Simona Halep ends long wait for Grand Slam glory

Simona Halep defeated American Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the women's final at the French Open on Saturday to claim her maiden major honor. Halep becomes the first Romanian Grand Slam winner in 40 years. (09.06.2018)  

Switzerland's Wawrinka defeats Djokovic at US Open

Hailing from Switzerland, the 31-year-old has defeated the top-ranked men's tennis player at Flushing Meadows. The victory made him the oldest player to claim the men's championship since 1970. (12.09.2016)  

Related content

Tennis US Open | Alexander Zverevtrainiert mit Coach Ivan Lendl

US Open: Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev lead German hopes in New York 27.08.2018

After her Wimbledon triumph, Angelique Kerber approaches her next Grand Slam in relaxed mood. In the men's draw, Alexander Zverev hopes his work with Ivan Lendl will pay dividends as he looks to break into the big four.

2017 French Open - Dominic Thiem, Österreich

French Open: Novak Djokovic falls to Dominic Thiem, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka through 07.06.2017

World number one Andy Murray is through to the semifinals after beating Kei Nishikori. But Austria's Dominic Thiem stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic with a straight sets win.

Australian Open Tennis Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber, Andy Murray eliminated in the Australian Open 22.01.2017

Angelique Kerber could not defend her Australian Open title, falling in straight sets in the fourth round. Germany's Mischa Zverev has also knocked Andy Murray, the men's world number one, out of the tournament.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 