US Open: Simona Halep becomes first top seeded woman to exit in first round

Halep (top), from Romania, christened the newly renovated Louis Armstrong Stadium with a shock 6-2, 6-4 loss to unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Monday, as the French Open champion bowed out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive year.

Kanepi's high risk strategy paid off, as her 26 winners to Halep's nine compensated for a number of unforced errors. The Estonian polished off her more illustrious opponent in just 76 minutes in one of the opening matches on day 1. Halep is the first female number one seed to fall at the first hurdle in the professional era.

"I have always loved being in New York," said the 33-year-old Kanepi, twice a quarter finalist at the tournament but never ranked as high as world number 15.

"I like the atmosphere. I like being here. I love the courts and the climate, and I think that the courts suit my game really well."

Despite the loss, Halep can take small consolation from the fact she has amassed enough ranking points to remain at number one after the tournament.

Stan the man once again

Former champion Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to defeat number eight seed Grigor Dimitrov for the second successive Grand Slam.

Wawrinka, the 2016 winner who missed last year's tournament as he underwent two knee surgeries, swept to a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium to repeat his opening round triumph over the Bulgarian at Wimbledon.

"The last time I played on this great court, I won the title so it was great to be able to come back and play again," said the 33-year-old Swiss. "The level was really high, there were lots of emotions out there.

