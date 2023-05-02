  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A climber clad in yellow climbing gear and oxygen tanks, against the backdrop of Mount Everest
Mount Everest remains one of the most accessible big mountains in the world, bringing climbers from around the world during seasonImage: Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/epa/picture alliance/dpa
CatastropheNepal

US mountaineer dies on Mount Everest

1 hour ago

A 69-year-old climber died after falling ill at a camp, at around 6,400 meters, as he prepared to tackle the world's tallest mountain.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QmTo

An American mountaineer died at an Everest camp, his expedition organizer said Tuesday.

The 69-year-old died at a camp where climbers rest for acclimatization to reduce the risk of altitude sickness. The site was at around 6,400 meters (21,000 feet).

"He was feeling unwell and passed away at Camp 2. Efforts are underway to bring [back] his body," a sherpa guide from the expedition agency told AFP news. 

Pasang Tshering Sherpa added that bad weather was hampering efforts.

The American climber, whose name has not been released, had signed on with International Mountain Guides.

"It is with deep sorrow that IMG reports the death of one of our Everest 2023 team members at Camp 2," the climbing company  said in a statement. "We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain." 

Why are so many people dying on Everest?

The world's tallest mountain

Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world, and climbers typically aim to climb the mountain during the spring season.

Nepal issued permits for 466 foreign climbers this season, raising concerns about overcrowding at the summit.

Last month, three Nepali climbers died after a block of glacial ice fell and swept them into a crevasse, or a deep crack in a glacier.

rm/sms (AFP, IMG) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.mountainguides.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges more effective air defense

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Saudi Arabien Evakuierte in Jeddah

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

ConflictsApril 30, 202301:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A still from Squid Game showing an uniformed guard with a face mask

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

Culture22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Workers dig at a burial site in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers find remains of German WWII soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers find remains of German WWII soldiers

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Candles and flowers with messages on the pavement outside Teplaren on Zamocka Street, Bratislava, Slovakia, October 13, 2022

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

Society23 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

Protests in May 2017 at the Villa Baviera

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Crime14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage