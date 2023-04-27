UN condemns Taliban ban on working women

Human RightsAfghanistanUN condemns Taliban ban on working womenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsAfghanistan37 minutes ago37 minutes agoThe UN Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reverse their crackdown on the rights of women and girls. The resolution condemned the Islamists' ban on Afghan women working for the UN.https://p.dw.com/p/4QeyWAdvertisement