UN condemns Taliban ban on working women

37 minutes ago

The UN Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to reverse their crackdown on the rights of women and girls. The resolution condemned the Islamists' ban on Afghan women working for the UN.

A group of protesters holding up signs

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

33 minutes ago
