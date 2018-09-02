 Ukrainian journalist declines Aachen Peace Prize | News | DW | 23.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukrainian journalist declines Aachen Peace Prize

Ruslan Kotsaba has renounced the honor after coming in for criticism for anti-Semetic comments. The journalist had previously distanced himself from the statements and apologized.

Ruslan Kotsaba: designated Aachen Peace Prize winner

Controversy surrounding the award of the Aachen Peace Prizeto Ruslan Kotsaba  has now become a non-issue following the Ukrainian journalist's decision to forsake the accolade. His decision comes after accusations of prejudicial remarks.

The reporter, who is a former political prisoner, had been in line to pick up the award on September 1, a day marked in Germany as anti-war day. However, the initial selection by the board came under scrutiny due to revelations of anti-Semetic statements the 52-year-old made in a video from 2011.

Read more: Aachen award honors satirists, rights activists

Spokeswoman Lea Heuser said: "In our view, people have the right to continue their development and also to change basic attitudes." 

Kotsaba was originally awarded the prize in early May because he was the only Ukrainian journalist to seek objective reporting on the conflict in eastern Ukraine. In his reports, he described the conflict as a "civil war" and called for conscientious objection.

When a recording with anti-Semitic remarks emerged the board decided to withdraw the award. However, this could only have been decided by an Extraordinary General Assembly. This is no longer necessary with Kotsaba's rejection, though a members' meeting will still be held on June 14 to reassess the case.

Read more: Political initiatives in Germany and Italy awarded Aachen Peace Prize

The acclaim includes prize money of €2,000 ($2,227) and seeks to honor individuals or groups who contribute to peace and understanding. Other winners include the "Initiative Against Nuclear Weapons" and the network "Büchel is everywhere — nuclear weapon free now!"

The Aachen Peace Prize was created in 1988 with the intention of demonstrating an "appreciation of women, men and groups who, viewing the world from the perspective of the underprivileged, have made a contribution to mutual understanding and assistance among individuals and peoples," according to the organization's website.

jsi/rt (KNA, dpa, AFP)

DW's newsletter delivers the day's hard news and quality feature journalism by email. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Aachen Peace Prize goes to satirists, human rights activists

A Berlin satirist collective and Colombian peace and human rights activists are the winners of this year's Aachen Peace Prize. The award honors those who make " a contribution to mutual understanding" among people. (02.09.2018)  

African activists honored with the 2015 Aachen Peace Prize

Human rights activists from Africa have been awarded Germany's prestigious Aachen peace prize this year. The recipients include two religious leaders and student volunteers who work with refugees in Morocco. (02.09.2015)  

Turkish academics win Aachen Peace Prize

A group of some 1,000 researchers were handed the award for calling for an end to the conflict with Kurdish troops. They have continued their activism despite a crackdown on free speech. (01.09.2016)  

Peng Collective to get Aachen Peace Prize

The highly imaginative artist collective Peng is set to receive the Aachen Peace Prize at a ceremony in September, it was announced today. A look at some of their most memorable performance pieces. (08.05.2018)  

Political initiatives in Germany and Italy awarded Aachen Peace Prize

This year's Aachen Peace Prize has been awarded to an Italian demilitarization initiative and a German youth network. The prize celebrates people and groups whose grassroots movements promote peace and trust. (02.09.2017)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Aachener Dom und Aachener Rathaus, Innenstadt, Aachen, Euregio Maas-Rhein, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa

Aachen Peace Prize goes to satirists, human rights activists 02.09.2018

A Berlin satirist collective and Colombian peace and human rights activists are the winners of this year's Aachen Peace Prize. The award honors those who make " a contribution to mutual understanding" among people.

Uri Avnery

Uri Avnery: Death of an untiring peace activist 20.08.2018

Uri Avnery fought for decades for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. This wish was not fulfilled in his lifetime. He has now died, aged 94.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  