Ukraine's soldier amputees adjust to new lives
Many of the Ukrainian soldiers who return from the front lines of the war against Russia are amputees. They describe the difficult transition to their new lives.
Relearning life
Oleksandr Revtiukh (center) hits his coach's boxing mitt with sharp blows. The 33-year-old Ukrainian lost his left arm and left leg in the war against Russia in a mine explosion during fighting in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. "It's like being a newborn child," he says. "You have to get to know the world from scratch."
Tens of thousands of soldier amputees
There are no official figures on how many Ukrainian soldiers return from the war with amputations. According to estimates, there are between 20,000 and 50,000, says Masi Nayyem, lawyer and co-founder of Pryncyp, a human rights organization. Those affected often feel left alone and complain about social taboos, receiving hardly any money from the state and not enough job opportunities.
Transition and inclusion
"When they amputated my right leg, I wasn't particularly upset," says Andriy Pylypchuk. It was so "minced" that it could no longer be saved. "But when they amputated the left one, I was very upset." The 28-year-old was also a victim of a mine explosion. Masi Nayyem from Pryncyp warns of the threat of unemployment and depression for disabled war veterans.
Through the thorns to the stars
Oleksandr Revtiukh's mother happily embraces her son as he returns home. Revtiukh initially worked as an electrician in Hungary before joining the army two months after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Now, he uses social media to offer his expertise as a coach and consultant for war veterans. "Look for a way out. There is a path through the thorns to the stars," is his motto.
Back to the front line
Some soldier amputees return to duty. Mango, 28, was fighting in Mariupol when he lost his hand and was taken prisoner by the Russians. He had to convince his commander and the authorities that he could return to active duty. Although he can no longer drive a tank, he is hoping for a bionic hand so that he can have fingers again.
"Robodad"
40-year-old Anton Ivantsiv lost parts of all four limbs in the battle against Russian troops. "When I realized that I could no longer fully embrace my children and my wife, it was hard to accept," he says. Bionic prosthetics should help him cope with everyday life in the future. Since then, his children have called him "Robodad."
Recovery in small steps
Marine Rostyslav Prystupa has been partially paralyzed since his injury. His friends help him, but he is aware that he says he must learn to live on his own again. The number of disabled soldiers in Ukraine increases with every year of war.
Network: Friends and family
In Nizhyn, Oleksandr Revtiukh visits his grandmother. His family supports him, and he is confident he will transition to civilian life. He is currently trying his hand as a motivational coach and wants to become a teacher in the long term. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has not yet responded to the criticism that it is doing too little to reintegrate those returning from the war.