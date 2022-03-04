 Ukraine′s little-known space feats | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 04.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Ukraine's little-known space feats

The war in Ukraine threatens space development — and not only due to Russian sanctions. Ukraine plays a little-known, but crucial, role in the world's space scene.

Vega rocket liftoff

Many space programs and rockets likely wouldn't exist without Ukraine's space industry.

Ukraine has been a major player in the world's space industry since the 1950s. Today it is a top designer and manufacturer of space launch vehicles, rocket engines, spacecraft and electronic components.

One of Ukraine's leading space manufacturers is the state-owned company  Yuzhmash, which works closely with  Yuzhnoye, a Ukraine-based designer of satellites and rockets. Both companies were founded in the 1950s and answer to the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU).

A key role in the world's space scene

The European Space Agency's (ESA) successful rocket family Vega, which recently celebrated its  10th anniversary, has a  Ukrainian made rocket engine in its upper stage — the part that detaches from the rocket and then places the payload into the desired orbit.

The Vega launch vehicle is used to launch small payloads, and a newer version, the Vega-C, is currently under development and expected to launch later this year.

Another important rocket family designed by Yuzhnoye is the Zenit, which aimed to replace the out-dated, Soviet-era Tsyklon and Soyuz rocket families. After 71 successful launches, the last flight of the Zenit rocket family took off in December 2017.

The Soyuz family, since its first flight in the 60s, is the most-used launch vehicle in the world. After the end of the 2011 Space Shuttle and until SpaceX's Falcon 9 mission in 2020, Soyuz rockets were the only approved launch vehicle for sending astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Wallops Island, Va. The rocket carries a Cygnus space vessel that will deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

An Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to provision the International Space Station

The ISS constantly needs new deliveries of supplies. For that, they use different spacecraft like SpaceX's Dragon, the Russian Progress or the Cygnus, which is carried by an Antares launch vehicle jointly developed by the US company Northrop Grumman and Ukraine's Yuzhnoye.

Additionally, parts of the rocket engine technology currently being developed by Rocket Factory Ausburg, a German start-up trying to build the cheapest rocket in the world, come from Ukraine's Yuzhmash, according to  Golem.

Ukraine's "Rocket City"

Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash are both headquartered in the southeast Ukrainian city of Dnipro, dubbed "Rocket City" after its space industry.

A map of Ukraine with some of its biggest cities

Dnipro — also known as "rocket city" — is located in southeast Ukraine

So far, no official attacks have been reported in the city, but Reuters reported an eyewitness video of an alleged explosion near Dnipro on Feb. 24.

Two days later,  Euronews reported that masses of men and women from Dnipro were volunteering to join the fight. This was further confirmed by  Al Jazeera Witnesses, which reported "people collecting food, water, clothing and even making Molotov cocktails to throw at tanks."

During the Soviet era, Dnipro was one of the main centers for space, nuclear and military industries and played a crucial role in the development and manufacture of ballistic missiles for the USSR.

One of the most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) used during the Cold War was the R-36, which later became the base of the Tsyklon launch vehicle families. Both the R-36 and the Tsyklon were designed by Yuzhnoye and manufactured by Yuzhmash.

View of an explosion, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, near Dnipro, Ukraine February 24, 2022

An eyewitness captured what appears to be an explosion near Dnipro on Feb. 24

Dnipro's famous aerospace industry has also attracted foreign companies like Texas-based Firefly Aerospace. The company was purchased in 2017 by Max Polyakov, who opened a Firefly Aerospace research and development center in Dnipro the following year. 

Ukraine's space program also involves projects such as space debris removal missions and anti-asteroid protection systems.

It has successfully launched many satellites for communication, imaging and scientific purposes into orbit and is in the process of developing a new space launch vehicle, the Cyclone-4M, based on the Zenit and the Tsyklon.

Edited by: Clare Roth

  • Colorful orange and blue hydrogen swirls to form a new planet.(Photo: Martin Pugh).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    A planet is born

    Photographer Martin Pugh was thrilled by what he photographed with his CDK 17 telescope in Chile in May 2019. Over many clear nights, he collected data and took precise light measurements. For 23 hours, the Australian exposed swirling hydrogen and documented the birth of a new planet.

  • The milky way shines through the top of an empty and roofless building (Photo: Jay Evans).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Upward view in Australia

    Here, the astronomer's sober gaze and the photographer's enter an artistic alliance, drawing the viewer into the Milky Way's galactic core. The Lithgow Blast Furnace building is an icon of the Australian iron and steel industry. In it, Australian Jay Evans tried out a high-resolution megapixel camera for the first time. The result was anything but disappointing.

  • A bright solar eclipse shines above a colorful sunset in the mountains. (Photo: Sebastian Voltmer).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Solar eclipse with Venus

    These extraordinary light conditions were in the crystal-clear air on one day at the ESO Observatory in La Silla, Chile. Using a complex technique, photographer Sebastian Voltmer captured a solar eclipse in an picture that also shows a brightly-shining Venus. Ninety-six individual images were calibrated, superimposed and fused into one glorious image.

  • Vivid green Northern Lights shine above a small snowy town with red buildings (Photo: Andreas Ettl ).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Northern Lights on the Lofoten Islands

    This snapshot was taken by the German photographer Andreas Ettl on Norway's Lofoten Islands. The remote area below the Arctic Circle is one of the world's best places to experience a spectacular light show of the aurora borealis, as depicted in this photo, titled "Hamnoy Lights."

  • Ringed Saturn peeks out from behind the large, pockmarked surface of the moon. (Ph oto: Andy Casely).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Capturing galactic symmetry

    With impressive technical precision, Andy Casely preserved a supernatural moment with the help of a high-powered telescope. In this stunning shot taken on a summer day in 2019, the photographer captured ringed Saturn peeking out from behind the large pock-marked face of the moon.

  • The bright orb of the moon peeks out from the jagged top of the Shard skyscraper. (Photo: Mathew Browne).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    The moon over London

    After three failed attempts, British photographer Mathew Browne finally succeeded in taking this somewhat eerie photo of the full moon in the British capital. Like a scene from Batman's Gotham City, the moon shines brightly from behind the jagged facade of the Shard skyscraper. The photographer only had a few minutes to take this special shot.

  • Green light swirls in this photo of arctic waters and snow-capped rock formations (Photo: Ben Bush ).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Arctic dance of color

    Stunning natural phenomena make it easy for photographers in the Icelandic region on the edge of the Arctic Circle to capture a good shot. But professional nature photographer Ben Bush takes it to the next level in this breathtaking picture awash in green light. To take this picture, Bush kneeled at the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at a temperature of #6 degrees C (-17 Fahrenheit).

    Author: Heike Mund


WWW links

Eyewitnees explosion near Dnipro

Zelenskyy Initiates of title of hero to former Yuzhnoye director

Audios and videos on the topic

Moments leading to Soyuz rocket failure  