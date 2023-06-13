  1. Skip to content
Ukraine's counteroffensive: how will Putin react?

1 hour ago

Ukraine has announced some territorial gains, helped by modern western tanks. Signs of infighting are coming from the Kremlin, even as it warns the West. Our guests: Wilfried Jilge (DGAP), Marina Henke (Hertie School), Vladimir Esipov (DW)

Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie School’s Center for International Security and an author of acclaimed works on security policy. 

 

Wilfried Jilge, is an Associate Fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations’ Center for Order and Governance in Eastern Europe and Russia, as well as mediation adviser on Ukraine at the Center for International Peace Operations (ZIF).  
 

Vladimir Esipov serves on our Russian language desk and is a valued frequent guest on this program.
 

About the show

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

