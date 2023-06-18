Ukraine updates: Russia blocking Kherson flood aid, UN says

The United Nations said Russia denied its request for humanitarian access to the flood-affected areas of Ukraine that it occupies. Meanwhile, Ukraine has reported incremental gains near the front line. DW has the latest.

The United Nations on Sunday accused Russia of blocking humanitarian aid to Moscow-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine that have been devastated by the flood caused by the Kakhovka dam blast.

Thousands of people were forced to flee settlements downstream in the Kherson region, and the flood has also decimated farms and entire ecosystems.

"The government of the Russian Federation has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control," the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement.

"The UN will continue to do all it can to reach all people — including those suffering as a result of the recent dam destruction — who urgently need life-saving assistance, no matter where they are," Brown added.

"We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law."

The flood has left a long trail of destruction Image: Ercin Erturk/AA/picture alliance

The humanitarian impact has been severe on both sides of the Dneiper River.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said 17 people had died from the dam blast in territory held by by the Ukrainian government, with another 31 people still missing.

He said nearly 900 homes remained under water and more than 3,600 people had been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the head of the Russian-installed administration that controls part of Kherson, Andrei Alekseyenko, said the death toll had risen to 29 people.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the blast. A team of international experts said on Friday it was "highly likely" the destruction of the dam was caused by explosives planted by Russians.

Ukraine: Explosion of Kakhovka dam To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, June 19:

Ukraine claims progress in Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops have gained ground near the front line city of Avdiivka, according to Kyiv.

"The Avdiivka sector is very effective in repelling assaults," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday.

The head of the military administration in Avdiivka also told national television that Ukrainian forces had advanced about one kilometer (two-thirds of a mile) around the town over the past two weeks.

Zelenskyy: Russia should prepare citizens for defeat

Russia should prepare its citizens for the prospect of losing more occupied Ukrainian territory, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday.

He said that "there is no alternative and there will be none" to Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine's borders.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops were gradually liberating settlements and that Ukraine is expecting its Western allies to pledge more military assistance in the coming week.

More DW coverage on Russia's war in Ukraine

An unprecedented African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia leaves observers in the region wondering about the timing. DW looks at the prospects for achieving peace, and for securing world grain supplies.

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)