Ukraine: Deadly Russian missile strike hits Kramatorsk

Published 20 minutes agolast updated 18 minutes ago

Ukrainian officials said at least two people died and 22 were injured when Russian missiles hit the crowded center of the eastern city of Kramatorsk. More victims may still be under the rubble.

Aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
A restaurant building in the center of Kramatorsk was badly damaged by a Russian missile attackImage: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS

Russian missiles struck a crowded area of restaurants on Tuesday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, killing at least two people, Ukraine's interior minister said.

"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that more victims may still be under the rubble.

What we know so far

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region said two missiles hit the busy area in the city's downtown area.

"Two missiles struck the city of Kramatorsk," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television. "This is the city center. These were public eating places crowded with civilians."

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, also said that Russians attacked Kramatorsk with two missile strikes. "The first hit was to a restaurant in the city center. The second hit is in Bilenke village in suburbs of the city," he wrote on Twitter.

The strikes occurred in mid-evening. Pictures posted on social media showed parts of some buildings reduced to rubble and smashed building materials scattered on the ground.

Emergency services were at the scene helping the injured.

A frequent target of Russian attacks

Kramatorsk is a major city located to the west of the front lines in the Donetsk region and a likely key objective in any Russian advance to move westward. It lies about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the frontline.

The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks, including a strike on the town's railway station in April 2022 that killed 63 people.

dh/rs (Reuters, AFP)

Russian missile hits gymnasium in Kramatorsk

Yevgeny Prigozhin leans out of a car window in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don amid a brief mutiny by Wagner forces on Saturday, June 24
Live

Wagner chief Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

Conflicts2 hours ago
