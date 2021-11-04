Uganda: Swapping wood for cooking stones

This cooking fire does not work with wood but with cooking stones. Shaban Kawuki from Kayunga town in Uganda developed the stones. He rides around the village to collect the material needed to make them. Shaban knocks stones into small pieces and mixes them with clay, water, and cow dung, thenhe molds the mix into small round balls. To color the balls black, he uses charcoal dust. The balls dry in the sun for three days, transforming into hard stones. Locals have embraced the technology because it's cheap, faster, and long-lasting.