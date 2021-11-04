Uganda: Swapping wood for cooking stones

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Why use firewood when you can use reusable stones for cooking? Shaban has turned his idea into a business. It provides a sustainable solution for the local community and protects the environment at the same time.
This cooking fire does not work with wood but with cooking stones. Shaban Kawuki from Kayunga town in Uganda developed the stones. He rides around the village to collect the material needed to make them. Shaban knocks stones into small pieces and mixes them with clay, water, and cow dung, thenhe molds the mix into small round balls. To color the balls black, he uses charcoal dust. The balls dry in the sun for three days, transforming into hard stones. Locals have embraced the technology because it's cheap, faster, and long-lasting.