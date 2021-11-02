Visit the new DW website

UEFA (Union of European Football Associations)

UEFA is the administrative body for soccer clubs in Europe and one of six continental confederations of world football's governing body FIFA.

UEFA consists of fifty-four national associations members. It organizes club competitions, for which it also controls the prize money, regulations and media rights. The organization's president is former French player Michel Platini.

epa04854344 FIFA President Joseph 'Sepp' Blatter reacts during a press conference following the extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, 20 July 2015. During the extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee meeting the agenda for the elective Congress for the FIFA-presidency will be finalised and approved. The congress will take place on 26th February 2016. EPA/ENNIO LEANZA | R: Former head of European football association UEFA Michel Platini leaves a judicial police station where he was detained for questioning over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament, in Nanterre, France June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ex-FIFA bosses Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini charged with fraud in Switzerland 02.11.2021

The two ex-bosses of the international and European soccer bodies are facing corruption charges.
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior kicks the ball past Barcelona's German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 24, 2021. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Super League clubs tackle 'monopolistic' UEFA on EU law 29.10.2021

When 12 elite European football clubs tried to form a breakaway league, the idea collapsed amid farce and fury. Yet those behind the idea have not given up and are pursuing a legal case that could transform the game.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United holds off Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

World Cup, Super League 'turning point in how football is being run' says player union 27.10.2021

Football is in need of a structural overhaul, according to one of the organizations central to the running of the game worldwide. The general secretary of players' union FIFPRO told DW this is "a clear turning point."
Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Real Madrid's Keylor Navas celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

European Super League clubs plan lawsuit against UEFA 24.10.2021

Three football clubs pushing for a European Super League are reportedly considering legal action. The clubs — which had hoped to stop other teams being promoted or relegated — accuse soccer chiefs of seeking a monopoly.
2021-10-21 16:57:48 ROTTERDAM - Unterstützer von Union Berlin sind im Oude Haven versammelt, vor dem Spiel gegen Feyenoord in der Conference League. Eine Delegation von Union Berlin war in der Nacht zuvor Ziel eines Angriffs von Feyenoord-Hooligans. ANP ROBIN UTRECHT

Union Berlin demand explanation for 'harsh police deployment' in Rotterdam 22.10.2021

German football club Union Berlin are demanding an explanation for the unsavory scenes witnessed prior to their UEFA Europa Conference League defeat to Feyenoord. Several fans were arrested, injured and denied entry.
Football - 2021 CAF General Assembly - Preview - Rabat - Morocco. Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino take part in a friendly match during the football festivities ahead of the 2021 CAF General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on 11 March 2021 ©Sports Inc URN:58558272

Why Africa wants the World Cup every two years 12.10.2021

The leaders of football in Africa believe that a tournament every two years would accelerate development. However, they face opposition from Europe, and the potential logistics involved could mean more limitations.
Fussball, Herren, Saison 2021/2022, UEFA Europa Conference League Gruppe E, 2. Spieltag, 1. FC Union Berlin - Maccabi Haifa 3:0, Fans von Haifa brennen Feuerwerk ab, 30.09. 2021, *** Football, Men, 2021 2022 season, UEFA Europa Conference League Group E, Matchday 2 , 1 FC Union Berlin Maccabi Haifa 3 0 , Haifa fans set off fireworks, 30 09 2021, Copyright: xMatthiasxKochx

Antisemitic incidents mar Union Berlin's win over Maccabi Haifa 06.10.2021

A pro-Israel group says its members suffered antisemitic abuse during Union Berlin's Conference League game against the Israeli champions. The German club said it is taking action against one of the perpetrators.

FC United of Manchester v Guiseley A.F.C FA Cup FC United of Manchester fans display a banner opposing the idea of a European Super League during the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying match at Broadhurst Park, Moston PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxCHN Copyright: xMattxWilkinsonx FIL-14729-0001

UEFA drops disciplinary case against Super League clubs 28.09.2021

The 12 clubs that attempted to form a breakaway Super League have escaped disciplinary action for the time being. UEFA has taken new legal action in an attempt to restart the proceedings.
Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 France's Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

World Cup every two years? A reform that could divide football 27.09.2021

FIFA wants to hold a World Cup biennially, instead of every four years. Europeans and South Americans are strictly against it, while other continents are open to the planned reform.
Fussball FIFA Musem Zuerich-Enge 10.03.2020 WM-Pokal in einer Vitrine FOTO: ULMER Pressebildagentur xxNOxMODELxRELEASExx

Football World Cup: 'It's about the biggest piece of the pie' 25.09.2021

FIFA are applying pressure, UEFA are threatening to boycott. The discussion about football World Cups every two years has turned into a power play, says sports scientists Harald Lange in interview with DW.

DAC players applaud their fans after a 1-1 draw against rivals Slovan Bratislava. Thema: DAC, a football team in the ethnic Hungarian city of Dunajska Streda, is causing a stir in Slovakia's top flight. DW, Arpad Szoczi

Orban-backed football club causing a stir in Slovakia 23.09.2021

An ethnic Hungarian football club is thriving in Slovakia's top-flight league, thanks partly to funding from the Hungarian government. DW visited the club, DAC, as they faced off against rivals Slovan Bratislava.
Fußball: Champions League, Auslosung - Gruppenphase in Istanbul: Die Trophäe wird vor der Auslosung der Champions League in Istanbul für die Fotografen ausgestellt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Champions League: Bayern drawn against Barcelona; Leipzig in 'Group of Death' 26.08.2021

In Julian Nagelsmann’s debut season, Bayern Munich will face a Barcelona side no longer featuring Lionel Messi in the Champions League group stages. Elsewhere, Dortmund, Leipzig and Wolfsburg all learned their fates.
Union Berlin fans cheer prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match between 1 FC Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin on August 14, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Conference League: 'If you don't want to play in Europe, then Union Berlin isn't for you' 19.08.2021

Union Berlin return to European football this week for the first time since 2001 when they face Finnish side Kuopion PS. UEFA's new Conference League has been derided by some, but the Berliners are taking it seriously.
Manchester City file photo File photo dated 12-03-2019 of A general view of the Etihad Stadium before the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and FC Schalke 04. Issue date: Wednesday July 21, 2021. FILE PHOTO PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMartinxRickettx 61064944

Fresh email leak shines new light on Manchester City's financial conduct 25.07.2021

The English champions were cleared of financial misconduct by CAS last year, but a new email leak has renewed scrutiny of the club's financial affairs. City are accused of artificially inflating their income in 2011.
Tokio, Japan: Olympische Spiele 2020 - National Stadium - Olympiastadion Innenansicht National Stadium ohne Zuschauer | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Tokyo Olympics without fans is the least they can do 09.07.2021

Due to the pandemic, the Olympic Games will take place without spectators for the first time. Unlike UEFA, the organizers in Tokyo have shown the minimal level of responsibility, says DW's Stefan Nestler.

TOPSHOT - England's forward Jadon Sancho (C) is marked by Ukraine's forward Andriy Yarmolenko (R) and Ukraine's midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk (L) during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 3, 2021. (Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

England's Jadon Sancho continues battle for domestic recognition 03.07.2021

Jadon Sancho capped off a career-defining week by helping England reach the Euro 2020 semifinals. Manchester-bound in the summer, Sancho’s talents may finally receive the recognition they deserve domestically.
