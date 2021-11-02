UEFA (Union of European Football Associations)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
UEFA is the administrative body for soccer clubs in Europe and one of six continental confederations of world football's governing body FIFA.
UEFA consists of fifty-four national associations members. It organizes club competitions, for which it also controls the prize money, regulations and media rights. The organization's president is former French player Michel Platini.
Football is in need of a structural overhaul, according to one of the organizations central to the running of the game worldwide. The general secretary of players' union FIFPRO told DW this is "a clear turning point."
German football club Union Berlin are demanding an explanation for the unsavory scenes witnessed prior to their UEFA Europa Conference League defeat to Feyenoord. Several fans were arrested, injured and denied entry.
In Julian Nagelsmann’s debut season, Bayern Munich will face a Barcelona side no longer featuring Lionel Messi in the Champions League group stages. Elsewhere, Dortmund, Leipzig and Wolfsburg all learned their fates.
Union Berlin return to European football this week for the first time since 2001 when they face Finnish side Kuopion PS. UEFA's new Conference League has been derided by some, but the Berliners are taking it seriously.
The English champions were cleared of financial misconduct by CAS last year, but a new email leak has renewed scrutiny of the club's financial affairs. City are accused of artificially inflating their income in 2011.