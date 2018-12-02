UEFA Nations League: Portugal draw Switzerland, Netherlands to face England

Portugal, the hosts of the inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals, were the first out of the hat in Monday's draw in Dublin and they will not have been unhappy to learn that they will meet Switzerland in the first semifinal, to be played in Porto on June 5.

The second semifinal features a couple of young sides, who look to be on their way up, after Netherlands beat World Cup champions France and Germany to win their group, while Gareth Southgate's England surprised many by reaching the semifinals of last summer's World Cup in Russia. They will face each other in Guimares on June 6.

The match for third place is also to be played in Guimares – on June 9, with the final to kick off several hours later in Porto.

The winners of the "final four" stand to earn €7.5 million ($8.5 million), while the runners-up will take home €6.5 million. The third and fourth-placed teams will go home with €5.5 million and €4.5 million respectively.

