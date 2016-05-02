Visit the new DW website

Udo Lindenberg

Udo Lindenberg, born in 1946 in Gronau, is a German rock musician and composer who originally started out as a drummer. He is now a leading representative of the new German-language music of the 70s.

After founding his first band "Free Orbit" in 1969, Lindenberg worked with renowned jazz saxophonist Klaus Doldinger and his band "Passport" until he managed a major breakthrough with his album "Andrea Doria" in 1973, firmly establishing himself somewhere between Krautrock and mainstream German "Schlager." Among his best known songs is "Sonderzug nach Pankow," a response to GDR authorities refusing to let him perform there.