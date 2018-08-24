Tyrolean Trio: a dumpling dish from Italy

Recipe for the Tyrolean Trio (Spinach and Cheese Dumplings, and Spinach Ravioli)

For the Cheese Dumplings:

Serves 4



Ingredients:



30 g onions

20 g butter

100 g cheese (Tyrolean grey, gouda, tilsit, or mountain cheese)

150 g firm, day-old white bread, cut into cubes

2 eggs

100 ml milk

1 tbsp flour

Seasonings: 2 tbsp finely chopped chives, fresh-ground pepper, salt

And:

20 g grated parmesan cheese

30 g brown butter (beurre noisette)

2 tbsp finely chopped chives

Method:

-Peel the onions, chop finely, and sauté them in the butter.

-Cut the cheese into small cubes and add them to the sautéd onions and cubes of white bread

-Mix the eggs and milk. Add this mixture and the chives to the white bread mixture.

-Season with salt and pepper and mix thoroughly. Add the flour and knead until the dough sticks together.

-Let the dough sit for about 30 minutes.

-Form the dumplings with wet hands.

-Bring plenty of salted water to a boil in a large pot. Drop the dumplings into the water and let them cook.

-Remove the cooked dumplings, allow them to drain, then place them on plates or a platter, and strew with Parmesan. Drizzle the brown butter over them and sprinkle with chives.

Cooking time: 15 minutes.

Tips:

Curd cheese can be added to the dumpling mixture for added taste.

Serve with bacon coleslaw or a green salad.

Anton Wieser has another tip for novice dumpling makers. Start by boiling a single dumpling to test it. If it falls apart, add more flour to the dough.



For the Spinach Dumplings:

Serves 4

Vegetables:

60 g onions

200 g fresh spinach, blanched

And:

2 tbsp butter

2 eggs

50 ml milk

1 tbsp flour

150 g firm, day-old white bread, cut into cubes

Seasonings:

1 garlic clove

1 pinch of ground nutmeg

Fresh-ground pepper, salt

And:

30 g grated Parmesan

70 g brown butter

Method:

- Peel the onions and garlic, chop them finely and sauté them in the butter.

- Chop the spinach finely. Add it to the onions and garlic, and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

- Puree the spinach mixture with the eggs in a blender or food processor.

- Add the pureed spinach, the milk, flour, salt and pepper to the bread cubes and mix thoroughly.

- Let the mixture stand, covered, for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a big pot of salted water to a boil.

- Form the dumplings with wet hands or a spoon. Drop them into the water and let them simmer until cooked.

- Put the spinach dumplings on plates or a platter, and top with grated Parmesan and brown butter.

Cooking time: 15 -20 minutes

Tips:

Serve the dumplings on a light cream sauce with chunks of stewed tomato, or with slices of mountain cheese and nut butter.

To get 200 g of blanched spinach, you'll need twice as much raw spinach.

For the Ravioli:

Serves 4

Dough:

150 g rye flour

100 white flour

1 egg

50-60 ml lukewarm water

1 tbsp oil, salt



Filling:

150 g boiled spinach (about 300 g fresh spinach)

50 g finely chopped onions

½ garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tbsp butter

100 g curd cheese or ricotta cheese

1 tbsp grated Parmesan

1 tbsp chives, finely chopped

1 pinch grated nutmeg

Fresh-ground pepper, salt

And:

grated Parmesan, brown butter, and finely chopped chives for the topping.

Dough:

-Mix the two kinds of flour, strew on a pasta board in a wreath shape, and add the salt

-Whisk the egg with the lukewarm water and oil, pour into the middle of the flour wreath, and knead the mixtures into a smooth dough

from the inside outward. Cover the dough and let it sit for 30 minutes



Filling:

- Chop the spinach finely. Sauté the onions and garlic in butter, add the spinach and sauté a bit longer. Let the mixture cool a bit.

- Add the curd cheese or ricotta, parmesan, and chives. Season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper and mix well.

- Roll out the dough until it's thin with a pasta machine

- Work quickly so the dough doesn't dry out.

- Use a round, smooth pastry cutter to make dough circles about 7 cm in diameter.

- Use a small spoon or an icing bag to put the filling in the middles of the circles.

- Moisten the edges of the circles with water and fold the dough into half-moons.

- Press the edges together with your fingers right away.

- Cook the ravioli in salted water, remove with a slotted spoon and put on plates. Top with Parmesan, brown butter and chives. Serve.

Cooking time: 3- 4 minutes



Tips:

The ingredients for the dough can be mixed in a bowl and kneaded on the working surface (table or pasta board) afterwards.

The filling can also be enhanced by adding potato puree.

Buon appetito!