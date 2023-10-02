  1. Skip to content
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
CatastropheTurkey

Turkey's Gaziantep province 'still in survival mode'

1 hour ago

For people in the Turkish province of Gaziantep even thinking about recovery is far away, says Alexandra Saieh of the Save the Children International. They're still worried about durable shelter, access to water and their next hot meal, she told DW.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OJ9e
Man, rubble of Habib Najjar mosque destroyed during devastating earthquake in Antakya

Tallying Turkey-Syria earthquake devastation, a month on

Politics19 hours ago
