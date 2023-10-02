Turkey's Gaziantep province 'still in survival mode'

CatastropheTurkeyTurkey's Gaziantep province 'still in survival mode'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheTurkey1 hour ago1 hour agoFor people in the Turkish province of Gaziantep even thinking about recovery is far away, says Alexandra Saieh of the Save the Children International. They're still worried about durable shelter, access to water and their next hot meal, she told DW.https://p.dw.com/p/4OJ9eAdvertisement