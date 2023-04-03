Turkey: 'Mystery' baby reunited with mother after earthquake

A mother in southern Turkey has been reunited with her 3-and-a-half-month-old baby after the pair were separated by an earthquake that claimed tens of thousands of livesImage: Ministry of Family and Social Services/REUTERS
Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported that the baby's mother, Yasemin Begdas, was injured in the earthquake, while her father and older brother were killed.
"Reuniting a mother and her child is one of the most precious tasks in the world," Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik said.
"Vetin is now our baby too," the minister tweeted.
Vetin was initially cared for at a hospital in Adana and was then taken to Ankara by presidential plane to receive further medical treatment. After it was confirmed that Yasemin was her mother, the baby was flown back to Adana.
Turkey's Anadolu news agency cited the family minister as saying that Yasemin was still receiving treatment at the Adana hospital as of Monday.